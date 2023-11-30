Ankr Price Reaches $0.0256 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $256.41 million and $100.03 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00016820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,576.18 or 1.00045941 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011213 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000810 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007479 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02636125 USD and is up 9.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 257 active market(s) with $40,482,349.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

