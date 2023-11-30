Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Shares Gap Down to $92.27

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $92.27, but opened at $89.28. Apollo Global Management shares last traded at $91.82, with a volume of 324,927 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 111.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

