argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Cut to $586.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $607.00 to $586.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on argenx from $595.00 to $582.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.43.

Get argenx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on argenx

argenx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $4.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $439.95. The stock had a trading volume of 187,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,069. argenx has a 12 month low of $333.07 and a 12 month high of $550.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $486.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of -105.76 and a beta of 0.79.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.