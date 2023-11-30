argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 165,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 250,042 shares.The stock last traded at $435.93 and had previously closed at $435.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $582.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $486.48 and its 200-day moving average is $465.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of -105.76 and a beta of 0.79.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

