Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,459 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI stock opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Stories

