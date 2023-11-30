Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.98, but opened at $28.11. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 131,733 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares in the company, valued at $572,256.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,343 shares of company stock worth $2,821,465 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 112,889 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.