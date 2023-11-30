Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) CAO Amy Horton Sells 2,101 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Horton sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $36,431.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AORT stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Artivion had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $87.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Artivion from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

