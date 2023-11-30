Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Down to $24.99

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.99, but opened at $24.26. Arvinas shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 132,543 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.77.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arvinas

Arvinas Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.