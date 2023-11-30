AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.47. 5,167,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,089,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.