Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Gap Up to $4.08

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.08, but opened at $4.20. Autolus Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 27,026 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUTL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $756.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.