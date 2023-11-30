Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.60.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CAR traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.13. The company had a trading volume of 25,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,159. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.55 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.45.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $21.70 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.