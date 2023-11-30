Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Down 3.5%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 175,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,347,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Get Azul alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZUL

Azul Stock Down 3.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Azul by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.