B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 68.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $388.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.25. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.08.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

