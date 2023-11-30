B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,185 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 11,749 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE LUV opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LUV

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.