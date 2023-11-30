B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases New Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $514,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,059,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,434,183.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at $17,729,346.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $514,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,059,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,434,183.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,613 shares of company stock worth $9,218,968. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.7 %

APLS opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

