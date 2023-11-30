B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Up 3.2%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.22. 2,263,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,448,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

B2Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.00.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1,210.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 189,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 175,259 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 33,453 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 267,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Valley Gold LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 4,269,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,866,000 after buying an additional 1,035,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

