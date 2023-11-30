BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,600 shares, a growth of 880.4% from the October 31st total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Price Performance

Shares of BAESF opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

