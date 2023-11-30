Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $51,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

