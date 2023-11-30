Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $36.95 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Microchip Technology worth $36,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.26. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.439 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile



Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

