Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $39.25 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Carrier Global worth $39,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

