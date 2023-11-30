Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,214 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $35,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,829 shares of company stock valued at $914,671. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $525.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $531.75. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.