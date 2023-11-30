Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 165,679 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $154,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Mayport LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% in the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $480.14 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $451.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,970 shares of company stock valued at $69,822,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

