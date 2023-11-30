Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.7773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

