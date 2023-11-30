Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 3.6 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

