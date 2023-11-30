Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Posts Earnings Results

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of BNS opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $55.91.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNS. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
