Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.73%.
BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
