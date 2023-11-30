Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Short Interest Update

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFAC opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73. Battery Future Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 418.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 91,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 73,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

About Battery Future Acquisition

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

