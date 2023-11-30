Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.30, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.99) EPS.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 376.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 21.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIG. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $8.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.92.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

