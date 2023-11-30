Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Lowered to $15.60 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.40 to $15.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of BILI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 3,099,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,089,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 79.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

