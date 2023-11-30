Bioasis Technologies (CVE:BTI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (CVE:BTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$397,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.88.
Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.
