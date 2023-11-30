Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,329,162 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 651,889 shares.The stock last traded at $14.26 and had previously closed at $12.75.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $528.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -0.95.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMEA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

