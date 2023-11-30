BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $133.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BNTX. HSBC lowered shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $99.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.88. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $188.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 7,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

