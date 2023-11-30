Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Shares Gap Up to $45.75

Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.75, but opened at $47.00. Birkenstock shares last traded at $45.59, with a volume of 76,448 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BIRK shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Birkenstock Trading Down 1.0 %

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

