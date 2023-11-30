BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) One Day Volume Tops $530,454.39

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $37,726.41 or 1.00031072 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $468.52 million and $530,454.39 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000805 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 37,963.94892504 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $444,321.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

