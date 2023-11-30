Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stake Lifted by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Black Hills worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 0.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $51.29 on Thursday. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.96.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. Black Hills’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.77%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

