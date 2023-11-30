BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.57% of BlackLine worth $116,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BlackLine by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,874,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 374,813 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,098,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,313,000 after buying an additional 235,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

BlackLine Stock Down 0.1 %

BL traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.34. The stock had a trading volume of 63,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,796. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.16. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $150.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.