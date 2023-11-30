BlackRock Inc. Buys 578,699 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.32% of MetLife worth $3,112,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after buying an additional 3,393,875 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after buying an additional 1,930,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 42,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,753 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE MET opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.73. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.45.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

