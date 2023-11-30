Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Performance

BDCO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.48. 1,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,010. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 134.85%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

