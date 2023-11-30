Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.96

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.96 and last traded at $70.78, with a volume of 66693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The business had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $346,072.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $346,072.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $181,138.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,931 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Articles

