BNB Price Reaches $226.42 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $226.42 or 0.00602832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion and $585.50 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,698,816 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,698,873.64187732. The last known price of BNB is 228.27323446 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1796 active market(s) with $611,258,909.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.