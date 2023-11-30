BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.37

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $50.37, with a volume of 6789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 77,156 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

