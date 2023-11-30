Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of BONXF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 792,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,837. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

