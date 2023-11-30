Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bonterra Resources Stock Down 8.5 %
Shares of BONXF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 792,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,837. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.
About Bonterra Resources
