Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.86.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $114.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

