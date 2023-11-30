Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $127.58 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.53.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

