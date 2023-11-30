Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 25,363 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,363 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.08% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 14.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 46.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $32.56 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $46.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.17.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $248.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

