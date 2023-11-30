Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868,857 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

EDU opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $79.11.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

