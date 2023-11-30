Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after buying an additional 89,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 22.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,238,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 410,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

PII opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.69. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.33.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

