Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 377,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. DSC Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 295.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 236,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

