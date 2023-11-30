Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 16,568 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,568 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $350,235,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6,050.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,199,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 1,180,098 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,250,000 after buying an additional 1,059,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,714,000 after purchasing an additional 583,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $133,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,276.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:KRC opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $44.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 116.76%.

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.