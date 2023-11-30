Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 5,129 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $33.52 on Thursday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.20. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $348.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Further Reading

